Underrate Arsenal at your peril – Mourinho warns Spurs players

On 6:00 amIn Sportsby
Mourinho credits Pochettino for potent Kane-Son partnership
Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho does not expect Tottenham to be complacent in Sunday’s north London derby despite the mixed recent form of rivals Arsenal.

The Portuguese manager criticised members of his squad following the 3-3 draw with LASK on Thursday.

He believes some have lacked motivation during the Europa League group stages, but there will be no shortage of incentive this weekend when Mikel Arteta’s team travel to N17. While the Gunners are 14th in the Premier League, eight points behind leaders Spurs, it was only back in August when they triumphed twice at Wembley to clinch silverware under their new manager.

“I think everybody knows what Arsenal did recently, the way they beat Chelsea and (Manchester) City to win the FA Cup,” Mourinho said.

“The way they played in Liverpool in spite of defeat, the way they beat United at Old Trafford, the way they normally play against the top teams.

“The number of players they use in the defensive process, the way they go in fast counter-attacks and fast transitions. I don’t think I need to (warn the players about complacency).

“But probably I will, but I don’t think we need that. We all know that a derby is nothing to do with form, momentum, injuries, suspensions. It’s nothing to do with that. It’s just Tottenham v Arsenal.”

