UN confirms closure of Darfur peacekeeping mission

The joint United Nations-African Union mission in the Darfur region of Sudan (UNAMID) will officially end operations on Thursday when the government of Sudan will take over responsibility for the protection of civilians in the area, the UN News has reported.

In a statement released on Wednesday, UNAMID confirmed the decision to close the mission, which followed the unanimous adoption of a Security Council resolution on Dec. 22, and progress made by the transitional Government of Sudan in addressing the conflict in Darfur.

In October, a milestone peace agreement was reached between the Sudanese authorities and two armed groups in Darfur, some two years after the Sudanese Revolution, which led to the overthrow of longstanding leader, Omar Al-Bashir, in April 2019.

The last UNAMID patrols and other mandated tasks will take place on Thursday and, from Jan. 1, 2021, UNAMID’s troops and police personnel will focus on providing security during a phased, six-month drawdown period, according to UN News.

This will involve the repatriation of troops, their vehicles and other equipment; the separation of international and national staff as well as the closure of UNAMID’s team sites and offices.

The process should result in the withdrawal of all UNAMID uniformed and civilian personnel from Sudan by June 30, 2021, except for a liquidation team that will finalise any outstanding issues and complete the administrative closure of the mission.

In addition to taking on the responsibility of civilian protection, the Sudanese Government will also assume the primary role in supporting the peace process, facilitating the delivery of humanitarian assistance, and supporting the mediation of inter-communal conflicts.

The UN will, however, continue to support the nation through its UN Country Team and the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), which will help the joint military-civilian Sovereign Council – that is currently ruling the country until elections can be held – in governance reform and its efforts to resolve the country’s deep economic crisis, the UN New said.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

