Umahi promises greater attention to education, health sectors

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has promised to pay greater attention to the education and health sectors in 2021.

Umahi said the two sectors received greater allocation in the 2021 Appropriation Bill lying before the state House of Assembly.

He made the remark on Sunday during an Annual Thanksgiving Service organised by the government at the State Ecumenical Center, Abakaliki, in conjunction with the Government House Chaplaincy.

According to him, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic and EndSARS protest, the people have reason to appreciate God’s mercies, progress and developments witnessed in 2020.

“We have every reason as a people and a state to glorify God.

“When you travel outside the state you will understand that we have reasons to rejoice.

“More attention will be given to education and health sectors in 2021 fiscal year,” Umahi said.

He said that the COVID-19 Welfare Committee would commence the distribution of the second set of palliatives to the people in each polling unit on Monday.

He said the measure was to give succour to the people during the Yuletide.

He appealed to the citizenry to embrace the COVID-19 protocol to avert the second wave of the pandemic in the state.

The governor further assured residents of adequate security for hitch-free Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Meanwhile, The Chaplain of the Government House Chapel, Eunice Oyeyemi, a pastor with Christ Embassy Church, Abakaliki, admonished Christian faithful to always serve God in truth to attract His blessings.

Oyeyemi also encouraged them to strive to pay attention to the things of God in 2021 to enrich their spiritual lives and for the betterment of society.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the event was attended by top government officials, ministries, departments, agencies and different groups in the state.

