Umahi, Egwu, Anyim feud: Umahi forgives, seeks forgiveness

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu

GOVERNOR David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Monday stated that he has forgiven all those who wronged him including former Governor Sam Egwu and Senator Anyim Pius Anyim.

The Governor also asked for forgiveness from them should in case he had offended them.

The trio had been at loggerheads since the defection of the Governor from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to the All Progressives Congress, APC in the State.

“I am the father of the State and should be ashamed that Ebonyi is heading into bitterness and disunity. I have decided to forgive all those who wronged me and seek same from those who may have been hurt in this process which I take responsibilities for.”

The Governor spoke in his Uburu hometown, Ohaozara local government area of the state during the groundbreaking ceremony of FMBN/NLC/TUC/ NECW National Affordable Housing Delivery programme for Nigerian Workers added that he has decided to move forward as God has directed him.

“So, I have decided to move forward. I have decided to forgive all and then because of this, those that may have been hurt; because I take responsibility of the actions of all my government officials and for all my supporters, I offer apologies to them.

“I’m not going to sit in judgment with anybody, This forgiveness should be enough to settle all bad blood and I have no regrets for that. God directed me to do this. I thank all our leaders who intervened.

“I thank the Catholic bishop, Bishop Nnachi Okoro, the Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN), the founding fathers, Ohanaeze and all the leaders of Igbo land; never again shall we respond to any attack against our government; its not necessary, our work speaks for itself.

“Why don’t we put our eyes on the ball and move forward, so this should settle all the misunderstandings and issues.

“Southeast should be peaceful. Southeast people should have love for one another. Southeast people should be more interested in the development of their place than this bitter politics, bitterness, anger because I know that forgiveness sets the captives free and when you have done that, you will realize that the captive is yourself”, Umahi said.

Umahi further revealed that he worked for President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2019 general elections as a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)

The Governor had before the presidential election made it clear that his administration will support whoever has the interest of the state at heart and that it was why his former party gave the President 25 percent of votes in the presidential election.

He added that he did not hide his support for the President during the election.

“I preached it in the entire south-east zone of the country, that the person who supports us is whom we will support and I joined the APC for the president’s love for Ebonyi, even if for no other reason.”

He said that he will submit a proposal for channelisation work which will cut across the housing project, stating that the President will approve it.

“You can say anything you want to say but the President loves me and I love him also. I do not know how this love happened (developed) but you should realise that grace is always upon the house of David.”

Umahi announced that he has barred all his appointees and supporters from reacting to verbal attacks against him over his decision to join the APC and urged former Senate President of the country and former Governor of the state, Anyim Pius Anyim and Senator Sam Egwu to forgive him over the feud between him and the two leaders of the state.

“I am the father of the state and should be ashamed that Ebonyi is heading into bitterness and disunity. I have decided to forgive all those who wronged me and seek same from those who may have been hurt in this process; which I take responsibilities for.”

The Governor, however, opined that such meekness should not be mistaken for weakness and people should know that David is a man of war.

“God has directed that we stop this fight and we have no regrets being pencils in his hands.

“I will continue to say that our change of party is not for personal interests but for our people and let publicly say it here, I have directed that nobody should abuse anybody, even if I’m abused, it goes with the job; do not respond back to them but you can always put any distorted Information straight.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: