Ugwuanyi commissions four water projects in Enugu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has commissioned four borehole water projects executed by a businessman and community leader, Chief Anthony Onuigbo, in the Awgu local government area of Enugu state.

Performing the function at Governor Ugwuanyi said that the private sector initiative was an expression of affection for the people and a complement to government services being provided in the state.

The executor of the projects, Onuigbo said that he was motivated into the projects because his people lacked access to water both for consumption and for domestic uses.

Also read:

“As a young man growing up, I knew that water was one of the greatest challenges we have in the community. I knew that people travelled several kilometres to fetch water that is good for human consumption and as the community grew I realized that the streams we have are not sustainable anymore to the community and I prayed to God that if he gives me the opportunity, I will try to do something to alleviate the challenges our people pass through in accessing portable water,” Onuigbo said.

He disclosed that drilling of the boreholes posed a big challenge given the terrain in Enugu state where underground water is difficult to come by. “In some of them we had to go as far as 200 meters but we persevered to reach the aquifer and we were able to get a good yield of water in the four boreholes.”

Onuigbo said that the water is free for the general public, connected to the grid with an off-grid generator, pledging that he will ensure the maintenance and sustainability of water from the boreholes for maximum benefit to the community.

“We are talking of four boreholes for a start but the community needs about 12 boreholes. These ones already done are located in Onueke, St Mary Catholic Church/Central School, the primary school the, while the last one is located at Amagu village.

“We need 12 boreholes but because we don’t have resources to do 12 boreholes at the same time, we had to look at locations where three or four villages can access them at the same time and these are areas where we have a larger catchment of people. I am praying to God to give me the resources to actualize the 12 boreholes and I am also talking to friends and those in authority to assist our community with portable water,” Onuigbo said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: