Uganda arrest: Omah Lay, Tems and Muyima’s will be release soon – Abike

Kindly Share This Story:

BY Victoria Ojeme

Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Tuesday assured Nigerians that the Nigerian artistes, Omah Lay, Tems and Muyiwa Awoniyi will be home soon.

Dabiri-Erewa gave the assurance while receiving members of Omah Lay’s Record Label, Valentine Ngaji and Marshall Onaemo of Keyqaad Record who came to plead for intervention for the arrested Artistes at NiDCOM Office in Abuja.

She said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Nigerian mission in Uganda along with their Ugandan counterparts had achieved a diplomatic resolution of the matter. She said they will first be handed over to officials of the Nigerian mission in Uganda Dabiri-Erewa, however, who did not mention when the arrested Artiste will be finally released, was optimistic that with the Federal Government’s speedy intervention, they will reunite with their families and fans soonest.

READ ALSO:

Abike advised Nigerian youth travelling abroad to familiarize themselves with the laws of the country and be good Ambassadors of the country.

She reiterated the Federal government’s commitment to the welfare of law-abiding Nigerians anywhere in the world

Earlier in his letter of request, Mr Valentine Ngaji on behalf of the Artistes, thanked the Federal Government for its efforts since the matter started and further pleaded to ensure that Omah Lay and the team return home safely.

He recalled that the Artistes after due diligence went to Uganda to perform at an event titled “The Brunch” but got to know later that the organisers of the event sold more than estimated tickets approved for the show resulting in an unexpected turnout of crowds.

” The Artistes being oblivious of this situation, went ahead to perform as required and was arrested by the Ugandan Police after the event and were charged for negligent intent to spread infectious disease.

“We acknowledge the seriousness of COVID-19 around the world and we humbly apologise for this conduct. If we had prior knowledge of such restrictions on live events in Uganda, we would have desisted from participating.

“We humbly seek your assistance to help us intervene. The artistes are respectable Nigerian citizens, well-loved and appreciated by his fans with commendable morals.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: