Following the decision of four of the six chairmanship aspirants to throw their weight behind the aspiration of Mr. Justice Iyasere, the incumbent Vice Chairman of Udu Local Government Council, Delta State, Udu elders and leaders have resolved to endorse his candidature, urging Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the state leadership of the party to listen to the position of the leaders for the peace and unity of the party.

In a letter to Governor Okowa shortly after the meeting of the College of PDP Elders and Leaders on Friday, and signed by Chief Eddie Ono-Sorhue, Chairman, and J. E. O. Ishaka, Secretary, the party leaders frowned at undue interference in the politics of Udu from outside.

The party stakeholders added that for Udu to win elections and make progress, their opinion, position and decision must be respected by the party leadership.

The letter, which was dated December 11, stated inter alia: “The body held on Wednesday December 9, at the Ovwian residence of the Chairman, Chief Eddie Ono-Sorhue, wherein five chairmanship aspirants presented themselves and declared their intentions to contest the 2021 Local Government elections.

“They were asked to hold their own meeting to discuss and present one person among themselves as consensus candidate at a later date.

“The meeting of the body was then adjourned to Friday December 11, to receive reports from the aspirants.”

Iyasere emerges consensus candidate

He continued: “The report, as presented by Emmanuel Kpomalefe, one of the aspirants, says the aspirants met several times on the issue and that since they cannot all occupy the position at the same time, they have endorsed Mr. Justice Iyasere as the consensus candidate for the chairmanship position of Udu Local Government Council in the 2021 polls.

“This decision was applauded and unanimously adopted by members of the body on December 11 in order to uphold the desired unity of the party and for peace, harmony and progress of the party in Udu, towards the 2023 general elections.”

The leaders of the party appealed to Governor Okowa to respect the position of the elders so as to give them a sense of belonging in the matter of choice of the next council chairman.

The four chairmanship aspirants, who made the sacrifice to endorse Iyasere include Emmanuel Kpomalefe, Matthew Ovwielejeria, Jonathan Karo and Efeturi Ono-Sorhue.

Roll call

The meeting at which the Udu leaders endorsed Justice Iyasere was attended by a vast array of leaders and elders including Chief Eddie Ono-Sorhue, Chairman, College of Leaders; Elegbete Moses Odibo, Vice Chairman; Chief Andrew Orugbo, Political Adviser, College of Leaders; Barr J.E.O Ishaka, Secretary; and Peter Uviejitobor, member representing Udu in the state House of Assembly.

Others were Chief Henry Sakpra, Commissioner, Special Duties; Chief Gordon Okpako; Chief Keston Okoro, both former members of the state House; Chief B. J. Egbetama; Prince Sam Ughwujowhovwo; Peter Ogbavweni, Assistant Treasurer, PDP, Delta State; Bishop Duke Akpososo; Pat Willie.

Chief Andrew Oyovbiraye; Chief Donald Brosu; King Onaghware; Papa Daniel Rioka; Mrs Grace Mragbozo; Sunday Subi; Joshua Yarhere; Oyibo Yarhere; Mr Jedda Ogagan; Chief Love Okoro; Patrick Ariole; Chief Ernest Juweto; Peter Ogho Okpikpi; Chief Luke Djebah, Chief Joseph Odjeni and others were also at the meeting.

