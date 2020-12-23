UCTH to probe death of Neurosurgeon, late Dr Nnadi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Management of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, UCTH in Cross River State has promised to conduct a full inquiry into the death of a neurosurgeon and medical consultant in the hospital, Dr. Mathias Nnadi.

Vanguard learned that Dr. Nnadi died over the weekend on his way to the hospital after sudden ill health that reportedly triggered up in a traffic gridlock in the outskirt of the state capital around Odukpani junction.

UCTH management in a statement on Tuesday made available to Vanguard by the Corporate Affairs department, stated that some of the accounts of his death emanated from professionals who should know better but as a responsible organization, they will not join issues with anyone on social media.

“The attention of Management of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital has been drawn to various accounts trending in the media, especially Social Media, concerning the death of Dr. Mathias Nnadi, Neurosurgeon. Some of these accounts emanate from professionals who ought to know better.”

“As a responsible Public Organisation, the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital will not join issues with individuals in the social media space.

“We, however, wish to inform the public that most of these accounts contain a gross misrepresentation of facts. We urge the public to discountenance these accounts and await confirmation of the events leading to that unfortunate outcome” they stated.

The statement further maintained that in pursuit of the UCTH management’s commitment to transparency and improvements in the healthcare system, they were conducting a full inquiry into the event of the death of the doctor.

“We are conducting a full inquiry into the events, the role(s) played by different individuals, the failings, if any in our system, etc, to ascertain if another outcome was feasible in this case. We wish also to learn from this incident and strengthen our system” they said.

The hospital management in the statement also commiserated “with the family of the late Dr. Mathias Nnadi. We would also wish that the public would allow the family and our community mourn this loss with dignity”

