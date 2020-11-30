U.S., EU condemn attack in Borno State

Kindly Share This Story:

BY Victoria Ojeme

The United States has condemned the November 28 violent attack in Borno, Nigeria. The United States offers its deepest condolence to the families and friends of those killed or kidnapped.

These abhorrent attacks are a stark reminder of why the United States stands with the Nigerian government and people as they fight to defeat terrorism and work to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Also, the European Union foreign policy and security spokesperson, Mr Josep Borrell has condemned the killings of over 110 civilians in Maiduguri by armed men.

On his tweeter handle, “Deeply shocked by yet another horrific attack targeting innocent civilians in the North-East of #Nigeria.

READ ALSO:

“We have to continue our collective engagement against terror andi violence to provide peace, security and stability for all people in Africa. ”

In early afternoon of 28 November, armed men on motorcycles led a brutal attack on civilian men and women who were harvesting their fields in Koshobe and other rural communities in Jere Local Government Area. Reports we are receiving are indicating these innocent farmers were the victims of this callous violence.

Vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: