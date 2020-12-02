U.S. Embassy supports copyright commission with equipment to fight piracy

Kindly Share This Story:

The U.S. Embassy in Nigeria has supported Nigeria Copyright Commission (NCC) with 50 laptops and other requisite gadgets to fight priracy.

Donating the equipment on Wednesday in Abuja,U.S. representative, James Jewett said the items were geared towards assisting the commission in its fight against piracy.

Jewett charged the commission to put the items into proper use for the betterment of the country.

Speaking earlier, the Director General of Nigeria Copyright Comission (NCC), John Asien said the donation was another threshold for the commission and the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria.

Asien assured that the equipment donated to the commission would be put to proper use.

According to him, the laptops would help the online monitoring department of the commisson to work effectively.

“The copyright inspectors especially the online inspectors will now track and trace copyright infringement through deployment of these tools

"We must be able to trace and match them with technology since infringement on copyright occurs mostly online.

“We must be able to trace and match them with technology since infringement on copyright occurs mostly online.

” Not only for the good of creative industry of the country, but to also provide the right ambience, safe place of all creative works.

He added that these would challenge the commission to do more and deliver when they start deploying the tools, saying that it would be put in place to support the creative sector particularly at a time like this.

He emphasised the need for the Copyright Bill to be in place adding that government was aware of the anxiety of stakeholders and it appears it would soon be signed into law.

According to him, the Copyright commission is the agency responsible for the administration, promotion, protection and enforcement of the copyright guidelines

These tools of enforcement and dissemination would help the commission work effectively.



He, therefore enjoined other stakeholders to partner with the commission to collectively fight piracy in the country. ( NAN)

