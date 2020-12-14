Breaking News
Two Indian nationals kidnapped in Oyo ― Police

Police in Oyo state on Sunday warned foreign nationals to be vigilant days after gunmen kidnapped two Indian workers in the state.

Gunmen seized the two men on Wednesday as they drove out of a pharmaceutical firm in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state. They out the rear tyres of their vehicle to force it to stop.

State police spokesman Olugbenga Fadeyi said in a statement the force was making a “concerted effort” to find and rescue them but did not say if the kidnappers had made contact with the families.

“All expatriates are advised to be vigilant and be watchful especially during this period,” he said.

Security agencies should be alerted about “any suspicious movement around their facilities”, he added.

Hundreds of Indian nationals live and work in Nigeria, especially in the pharmaceutical sector.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria

