Two feared killed, palace razed as Ondo communities clash over land dispute

*150 houses demolished

Dayo Johnson Akure

Two persons were feared killed in a bloody clash between two communities in Akure North council area in Ondo state over land dispute

The two communities at daggers drawn are Ude and Isinigbo.

Vanguard gathered that the palace of the traditional ruler of Ude, the Ajagun of Ude, Sunday Boboye was vandalised and razed by the protesting youths of lsinnigbo community.

It was learnt that Boboye claimed that lsinnigbo was part of his territory and insisted that they should be under him.

Boboye was hinging his ownership of the land on a court verdict.

Youths of Isinigbo community reportedly trooped out in protest against the Ajagun of Ude who they alleged demolished their houses including buildings belonging to non-indigenes who bought land many years ago from lsinnigbo.

Boboye reportedly fled when the angry youth stormed his palace to protest his undue dominance and plan to annex their community.

The protesting youths after they learnt that the monarch had fled thereafter vandalised and razed the palace

The youths brandishing dangerous weapons made bonfires on the road while residents fled to different directions.

Many shops owners quickly closed and ran for their lives

Speaking with newsmen , the Oluomo of Isinigbo, Oluwole Kareem, said they were protesting the continued demolition of their buildings by the Ajagun of Ude.

Oluwole said they were surprised when a case the Isinigbo community had won in court in year 2012 was again instituted in another court by Boboye and he secured judgment.

According to him they have existed on that contentious land for the past 800 years.

“Boboye came to us that we are occupying the land illegally. He said he has won the case.

“That judgment is fraudulent. He first came and demolished over 50 houses. We protested like this but the government did not do anything.

“His lawyer said he was not aware about the demolition. If he had won the case he was supposed give us time for dialogue. He did not give us that chance.

“Last Thursday, he went to demolish over 150 building including my house.

“He was bringing thugs and fake policemen. Apart from demolishing our houses, he turned himself to a robber.

“After demolishing my house, he took my monkey I have been training for the past 15 years. He also took my brother’s goat.

“He has been threatening us. People said we have been cool with him to allow him demolish our house.

“People have bought land here for over 15 years ago.

“He placed sign board and renamed our community the New Ude Estate. Isinigbo has been existing since over 800 years. He want to make our place an extension of Ude.

“We came out for peaceful demonstration to let the government know our plight. The state government should intervene.”

However, Boboye could not be reached for comments when contacted.

Ondo police command image maker, Tee-Leo Ikoro confirmed the crisis and the burning of the palace of the monarch.

Ikoro however said their was no death recorded during the clash adding that

normalcy has been restored to the place.

The police spokesperson pointed out that investigation has commenced into the incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria

