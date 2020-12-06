Breaking News
Translate

Two dead, as truck plunges into river

On 3:17 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Hoodlums wreak havoc in NASS members houses in Calabar

By Emma Una, Calabar

The bodies of two persons were at the weekend fished out of the Yahe river in Yala Local Government Area after the truck they were travelling with plunged into the river.

The names of those killed in the crash are given as Kierian Inaku and Friday and were said to be close friends who were on their way to load  sea sand for sale.

ALSO READ: HAPPENING NOW: PDP supporters storm INEC Yenagoa office to protect votes

According to an eyewitness, Kierian, the truck driver asked Friday who sells drinks to join him in the truck to carry sand and thereafter place his crates of drinks in the truck for their journey back. The eyewitness who gave his name as Oketa Eje said he saw what happened from his farm at the bank of the river.

“The truck tried to overtake another truck on top of the bridge and in the process the other truck tried to avoid a gaping hole on the bridge and veered to the left. To avoid hitting the other truck, the ill-fated truck went over the embankment and plunged into the river “.

ALSO READ: Prophet drags tenant to police station for regularly praying at nights

He said the front tyres of the  truck were  suspended on the bridge while the back tyres were inside the water.

” It is a mystery that the truck could skid over the high barricade on the bridge and plunge into the river. We have not experienced a case like that on this bridge”. Oketa stated.

He said the bodies of the two young men have been deposited at the  Lutheran Hospital Mortuary, Yahe.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!