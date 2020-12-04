Two dead as mob attacks suspected armed robbers in Oyo

Kindly Share This Story:



Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

Two persons including a suspected armed robber have been killed in Ibadan.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that a two-man armed robbery gang allegedly shot a motorcyclist dead after snatching his bike while irate youths also killed one of the robbers.

The fleeing suspected robber met his waterloo at the popular “Area 110” roundabout, Odo Ona, Ibadan.

According to information gathered by Saturday Vanguard, the two robbery suspects had earlier robbed and shot an unidentified person after which they attempted to escape.

But, the youth gave them a hot pursuit and later caught up with them. One of the robbers reportedly escaped while his partner-in-crime was unlucky.

Further information revealed the alleged robbers who robbed at Olomi area were attacked with clubs, stones and other dangerous objects.

The Oyo State Public Relations Officer, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, said the two robbers had snatched a motorcycle from Olomi area of Ibadan on Friday morning and they were trailed by angry youths down to 110 roundabout where one escaped but the other one was unlucky.

He said, “The guys were two.They went and snatched a motorcycle at Olomi area of Ibadan. And they were on the trail. They were caught at 110 roundabout where the mob clamped down on the two of them”.

”One escaped and the other one was not lucky , and they beat him to death and set him ablaze there. The motorcycle has been recovered and moved to the Oluyole Police station and the Divisional Police Officer is making frantic efforts to meet with the Ministry of Environment to evacuate the corpse to the mortuary while investigation has commenced on the matter to know the remote cause why they went and rob the okada operator.“

