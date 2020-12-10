TStv users to enjoy free HD channels for Yuletide, embarks on National Road show

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abayomi Adeshida, ABUJA

New and already existing subscribers to the TsTv have been assured of free High Definition Channels all through the yuletide period even as the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has advised Nigerians to avoid unessential travels during this holidays season to avoid a spike in the spread of new infections of the virus.

In a statement circulated by the Corporate Affairs Directorate of the satellite television service provider and circulated in the media in Abuja, Nigerians have been assured of eight free channels that cut across all family demands that would provide world-class entertainment for youths, up to date information for the senior citizens and education for the children.

This was contained in a press statement made available to newsmen and signed by the TsTv Head of Corporate Affairs, Demola Olarewaju and circulated to assure subscribers of the pay-television would get a reward for their loyalty all through the holiday season.

According to him in the statement, “Nigerian Direct to Home Pay TV operator, TStv Africa, has announced plans to make 8 High Definition channels on its platform free of costs to its subscribers for the Christmas season

“Mr Olarewaju said that Pay TV has in the spirit of the Christmas season decided to give customers the best of entertainment, news, sports and movies.

“He disclosed the intention of TStv to carry out national roadshow across the 36 states and FCT during this period.

The statement listed the channels to be open for free viewing over on the TStv platform as follows; Cinemachi Comedy: Channel 251; Cinemachi Romance: Channel 252; Cinemachi Action: Channel 253 and the Cinemachi Drama: Channel 254.

“Others include Cinemachi Crime: Channel 255; World Agro TV: Channel 220; A1 Education Junior Channel 195 and Tom & Jerry TV Channel 198.

“The Direct to the Home content provider which runs a unique billing system where subscribers can choose which stations to include in their subscription did not leave the children out of the fun as kiddies’ channels A1 Education Junior and Tom and Jerry TV, will also be available for children to watch during their stay at home for the season.

