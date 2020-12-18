Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji commended for rescuing 344 school boys

Kindly Share This Story:

The Defence Headquarters on Friday disclosed that the 344 abducted students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara who were returned to Katsina State from Zamfara State after being freed on Thursday, were rescued by troops of Operation Hadarin Daji.

DHQ stated the the students were rescued following credible intelligence received and a high level of professionalism displayed by troops towards getting all the boys out alive.

A statement in this regard, signed by Major General John Enenche was titled “Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji Rescue Abducted Students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State”.

It reads, “Keeping to its promise to ensure the safe return of all abducted students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji rescued all 344 abducted students on Thursday 17 December 2020.

“The students were rescued on the heels of credible intelligence by our gallant troops, with high degree of professionalism to ensure they were all rescued alive.

“The Military High Command commends troops of Operation Hadarin Daji including all security agencies for their dexterity.

“The general public who volunteered information are also hereby appreciated.”

