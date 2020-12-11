Traditional Rulers to Deltans: Be vigilant, security conscious

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

WORRIED by the heightening state of insecurity in the country, Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, Friday, told residents of the State to be vigilant and security conscious during the yuletide.

The Traditional Rulers in a five-point communique issued at the end of their meeting in Asaba also warned residents of the State against bush burning and other unwholesome practices detrimental to the environment.

Flanked by the 1st Vice Chairman, Major General Felix Mujakpuero (rtd), Orhue 1 and 2nd Vice Chairman, Pere Kalanama VIII, the Chairman of Council, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor 11, who read the communique, commended the State Government for launching the Delta security outfit codenamed ”Operation Delta Hawk”.

Saying that the take-off of the security outfit was not only timely but apt, they said; ”we are confident that the outfit would help to restore the security of lives and build confidence among Deltans”.

The Monarchs acknowledged the development efforts of the State Government and its commitment towards the welfare of Traditional Rulers in the State, expressing satisfaction with the progress of work on the Council’s Secretariat in Asaba which was nearing completion.

While appreciating the existing ethnic harmony, cooperation, and mutual understanding in the State, they called for its sustenance in the interest of the continued peace, development and progress of the State.

The meeting was attended by the Commissioner for Environment, Mr Chris Onogba who briefed them on the various measures being taken by Government to promote a more friendly and secured environment.

