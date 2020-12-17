Total warns host communities against traditions, customs detrimental to healthy living

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

TOTAL Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited (TEPNG) has warned its host communities go shun traditions and customs detrimental to healthy living among residents.

The oil giant gave the warning through Specialist Cardiologist and Professor at the University of Uyo, Dr Eyo Ekpe who enlightened Total Offshore Communities in Rivers state Thursday in Port on a Healthy Living Awareness programme on Managing Infectious Diseases, particularly, Covid-19, HIV-AIDS and Tuberculosis.

Ekpe who spokes extensively on the causes, prevention and management of the three infectious diseases said, “Our experience, probing health attitudes in the communities shows that many residents still keep traditions or habits detrimental to science and thus make managing communicable diseases very difficult.

“For instance, in spite of the worrisome global statistics of over 72.2Million persons currently infected and over 1.6Million dead from Covid-19 pandemic by latest figures, some community dwellers still say the pandemic is a farce, a propaganda, not real.

“Right now, in the communities, people still shaking hands carelessly. In fact if you refuse to shake hands in the communities, they get angry at you. People are still crowding in burials even when government says don’t be more than 20, 50 in funerals.

“These are challenges we are working hard to tackle, with sustained enlightenment, asking people to embrace the protocols for prevention and control of these infectious diseases. This is why we need more of this concern by Total to sensitise host communities to conform and live healthy”

TEPNG General Manager, Community Affairs Project and Development, Obinna Ofoezie, represented by Godnews Nbonu, Head, Health, Women and Youth Development, said the awareness program demonstrates Total’s “Commitment to to comprehensive wellbeing of residents in our host communities.

“We continue to support actions on public health education in order to draw attention to easily overlooked health concerns and lifestyles that can deprive our people of wellness and confine them to sickbeds in hospitals, sometimes with fatal consequences”

Participants from the various communities present attested to gaining deeper knowledge of the prevention and management of the said infectious diseases, promising to carry the message back home to their folks to be better guarded against the pandemics.

