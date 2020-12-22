Total intensifies support to make Egi Rivers food production hub

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

TOTAL Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited (TEPNG) on Monday distributed hundreds of tubers of yam and birds to stakeholders in Egi Kingdom, Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area in furtherance of its drive to position the host community as Rivers state food hub.

The agricultural produce were derived from company’s demonstration farms in its Oil Mining Lease (OML) 58 host communities to further boost its various agric development empowerment programmes aimed at creating wealth for willing individual and groups within the host communities.

TEPNG General Manager, Community Affairs and Development, Obinna Ofoezie, represented by Okechukwu Obara, Deputy General Manager, at the presentation in Obite emphasised, “Covid -19 pandemic has demonstrated to us all that food and medication remain most essential needs of every human being.

“By encouraging various agric development initiatives within our host communities, we continue to demonstrate that jointly, we can return Egi Kingdom to a food production hub in Rivers. The community has witnessed micro credits, agric and entrepreneurial skills training and assistance to various groups.

“Today’s event further demonstrates our belief in you and the deep conviction that our various agric investments in you are viable and capable of providing sustainable livelihood to committed persons and groups.”

He recognised the presence of the Rivers State Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the occasion, urging both stakeholders to sustain interest in the programme in the believe that making Egi food basket of Rivers is realisable.

Governor Nyesom Wike, represented by Fred Kpakol, Commissioner for Agriculture, expressed satisfaction with the French oil giant’s community development efforts and the host communities for giving out their lands in commitment to taking full advantage of the various programmes to improve lives.

