Total celebrates 2020 Africa customer week

Total Nigeria Plc will be celebrating its Africa Customer Week from Monday December 07, 2020, to Friday December 11, 2020.

The Total Africa Customer Week provides the company an opportunity to pause, actively listen, and get high-quality feedback from our customers who have remained a pillar of support in these challenging times.

According to a statement by the company’s management, “For us, our customers are more than just customers. We value them as our partners.

“For us at Total, great services start with small details. Our customers choose Total because we don’t just provide fuel, we are committed to offering them quality service. We mobilise all available talents to offer the best possible experience to our teeming customers. Whether we are talking about our employees or our customers, People are our greatest asset.

“Accordingly, we prioritize our customers’ and staff safety; we take responsibility for our sales and services across all our sales channels; we have an increased level of cleanliness/hygiene in our service stations to ensure the customers’ buying experience is always pleasurable; and

we prioritize the proximity of our stations and facilities in order to ease access to our products and services.

“As part of the activities for the 2020 Customer Week, we will carry out unscheduled, surprise visits, to select Total Service stations and customer sites all over the country to reward customers with surprise “thank you” gifts.”

Customers are encouraged to visit any Total Service Station to participate in available offers and also provide us feedback about their experience at our stations.

