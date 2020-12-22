Kindly Share This Story:

It is one thing to watch random YouTube videos, it is another thing to watch videos with premium content, in this post you would get to know a little bit about some of the top female YouTubers in Nigeria with great content so make sure you read to the end.

Dimma Umeh

We can confidently call Dimma the Queen of Content Creation in Nigeria, she has over 300,000 subscribers on YouTube with more than 25 million views. She lives in Lagos and creates content revolving around beauty, fashion and lifestyle; if you are particularly keen about make-up and skin care then Dimma is your girl. She initially started with Ankara inspired make-up tutorials but now she does vlogs, tags, reviews, collaborations and practically everything relating to lifestyle.

Kelechi Mgbemena

Kelechi is a beauty influencer, social media expert and content creator; trust me when I say Kelechi’s videos are really inspirational. There is a whole lot to learn on her YouTube channel, she shares tips on how to grow your social media presence, how she films her videos, product reviews (especially hair products), YouTube start up tips and a whole lot of fun filled vlogs.

Vivian Okezie

If you’ve always wondered what life in the Federal Capital Territory looks like then I can bet it with you that Vivian Okezie’s YouTube channel will have you glued to your screen all day, her video quality is top notch and you will practically feel like you are watching a movie. From working out, breakfast and lunch dates, apartment tours, hauls, reviews, make-up tutorials, etc. Vivian shows her viewers what life in Abuja truly looks like.

Ihuoma Eze

Dubai is a dream destination for many Nigerians, Ihuoma Eze lives that dream; she is a visual storyteller living a baby girl lifestyle in Dubai. The number one thing that fascinates me about her channel is the fact that she is so real, Ihuoma will literally show and tell you everything in detail, she would have you imagining that you were in Dubai with her when you watch vlogs tagged Dubai series. She does tutorials on how to grow your Instagram account, how to edit like a pro, how to gain more subscribers on YouTube, how Instagram/Facebook ads work, etc.

Layefa Ebitonmo

A professional make-up artist that doubles as a beauty and lifestyle YouTuber, she does really interesting vlogs featuring her mum and her sisters. Layefa does hair tutorials, wig reviews and everything beauty-related.

Alma Ngur

An Abuja lifestyle vlogger that is passionate about marriage, motherhood, fashion, beauty, product and food photography. She shares her day to day lifestyle on YouTube along-side fashion hauls, food reviews, collaborations and features.

Sisi Yemmie.

With over 43 million views on YouTube, you can tell that Sisi Yemmie sure knows her way around content creation. She is a badass at anything related to food; recipes, restaurant reviews, mukbangs, best markets in Lagos, etc. She shares content about her family, events she attends, travel vlogs and all that stuff.

Tomike Adeoye

You honestly can’t watch Tomike’s videos and be sad, she gives off this energy and great vibes. An award-winning actor, media personality and brand influencer who shares lifestyle content on her YouTube Channel. Her wedding vlogs will make you love love!

