Top fashion brand, Sophie Couture unveils Bobrisky as brand ambassador

Nigeria’s premium brand in fashion and boutique business, Sophie Couture Nigeria Limited has unveiled Internet personality and cross dresser, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky as its brand ambassador.

The endorsement deal between the Instagram sensation and the beauty and style brand was signed and made public on December 1, 2020.

In a chat with VANGUARD, the Chief Executive Officer of Sophie Couture Nigeria Limited, Onyeuka Sophia Anwuli gave reasons they decided to associate with the male barbie, emphasizing that Bobrisky is a strong brand on the Internet, thus would be highly influential to the success of their brand.

“Our business is fashion, beauty and style and Bobrisky is fashion-oriented. He has a large audience profile both within and outside Nigeria. He has also got a large audience on social media. Considering the fact that technology makes people sit at their homes to shop online instead of walking into stores to shop he would be able to reach a reasonable audience of people who need our clothing brands,”Onyeuka says.

Interestingly, Sophie Couture has clinched a winner in their choice of a brand influencer. Presently, Bobrisky boasts of over 3.5 million followers on Instagram. The cross dresser is a huge influencer and philanthropist who does a lot of giveaways on her Instagram page.

In May 2019, Bobrisky confirmed that his pronouns are “she and “her”. Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Google’s Communications and Public Affairs Manager for West Africa confirmed that the most searched individual from October 26 to November 2016 was Bobrisky.

Onyeuka Sophia Anwuli floated the Sophie Couture brand in 2007. With her marketing skills and business acumen plus her huge knowledge of technology and e-education she has taken the brand to the apex of the ladder in fashion and boutique business by deploying technology-driven marketing skills and also by selling luxury items at affordable prices.

