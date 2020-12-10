Tony Elumelu to speak at EU conference

Kindly Share This Story:

Tony Elumelu, Chairman, United Bank for Africa (UBA) & Founder, Tony Elumelu Foundation, alongside the President of Estonia and the President of Rwanda, is set to speak at the European Union, EU, conference starting from today on various issues such as education, food security, job security, vulnerable populations, health and wellness, financial services and among others.

The conference tagged “EU:Africa – The Post Crisis Journey Hackathon” has been scheduled to hold virtually.

According to a statement, nearly 2000 persons from 93 countries have suggested about 700 ideas to solve social and economic problems in Africa along the 11 tracks of the hackathon. All EU countries are represented among the participants and just a few African countries are missing. 293 applicants entered the hackathon from Nigeria; Estonia has the largest number among EU applications with 77.

According to the statement, “During the matchmaking sessions 315 teams were selected to go ahead and build solutions at the 72-hour hackathon that will kick off this Thursday, 10th December. The top ideas can be checked out here. Food security is the most popular topic among the applications.

The organizer of the hackathon, Mari Hanikat of Garage48 said: “We have received many inspiring stories of participants who have overcome personal hardship and reinvented their own destinies while contributing to their communities. We are thrilled to empower these people by bringing together intercontinental teams under the guidance of our brilliant mentors.”

President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid will be joined in the opening panel on Thursday, 10th December at 17 (GMT + 2) by the President of Rwanda Paul Kagame and Tony Elumelu- Chairman, United Bank for Africa (UBA) & Founder, Tony Elumelu Foundation. Dr. Amani Abou-Zeid, Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy at the African Union Commission will give an opening address as well as Urmas Reinsalu, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Lacina Koné, Director General of Smart Africa Secretariat and Aya Chebbi, AU Youth Envoy.

Kindly Share This Story: