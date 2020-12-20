Tinubu lauds Buhari, Masari over rescue of Kankara schoolboys

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Leader, All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for the prompt intervention in rescuing kidnapped students of Kankara Government Science Secondary School in Katsina State.

Tinubu, in a statement on Saturday through his media aide, Mr Tunde Rahman, stressed the need for upgrading of the country’s security infrastructure.

Recall that over 300 schoolboys were abducted by suspected bandits in their dormitory on Dec. 11.

The APC leader called on the armed forces to renew themselves and put in efforts to make not only the schools safe for students, but also cities and villages.

He noted that no development could occur in a climate of fear, uncertainty, and insecurity of lives and property.

Tinubu also commended Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, and the armed forces for working tirelessly to secure the release of the schoolboys.

“The quick release of the schoolboys from their abductors had vindicated the president in his untiring efforts to rid the country of insecurity and see the back of bandits and insurgents in the land.

“The initial abduction of the over 300 Kankara schoolboys from their dormitory in broad daylight was unsettling and raises a serious concern.

“However, their prompt rescue from their abductors is heart-warming.

“It vindicates President Buhari in his untiring commitment and determination to rid the country of insecurity and confront Boko Haram insurgents and bandits operating in some parts of the country,” he said.

He noted that the laudable effort must be sustained.

“I empathise with the agonised parents and relations of the abducted schoolboys and rejoice with them over the release of their children from the jaws of the abductors.

“These boys must now be reunited with their families,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

