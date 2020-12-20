Time for President of Igbo extraction is now, says Anyim

Kindly Share This Story:

The former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, has said that there is no better time for Nigeria to have a President of Igbo extraction than now.

Senator Anyim made the declaration in his speech at the sixth World Igbo Summit of Friday, December 18, at Gregory University, Uturu, Abia State.

He described the Igbo as “a country noted for progress and a nation reputed for strength,” but pointed out that the Presidency was not an entitlement.

In the speech entitled “Identifying the Political Interest of the Igbo of the South-East Geo-Political Zone in Nigeria and Strategies for its Actualisation,” Anyim noted that between secession, the Presidency and restructuring, people have wondered what the Igbo wanted.

Anyim said: “His(Igbo man) interests are diverse per time. Some have even posited that the Igbo should limit their interest to commercial and entrepreneurial concern.

“It is my opinion that the Igbo of the South-East geo-political zone is in continuous search of a system, or if you like, a polity that guarantees and secures his social, political and economic interest based on equality of citizenship, equity and justice.

“I make bold to say that the Igbo of the SouthEast geo-political zone can find this in Nigeria.

“The journey to building an equitable society is usually challenging and rough, but many nations have arrived safely from this journey.

“It is, therefore, my position that those who posit restructuring have a point, but should work harder to secure national consensus to make it possible.”

He said all those that seek an Igbo President “should diligently and boldly pursue it for the time has come, and the time is now.

“It is, therefore, my considered view that the present-day political interest of the Igbo of the South-East geo-political zone is to attain the Presidency of Nigeria come 2023.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

