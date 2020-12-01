Three killed as cultists battle over supremacy in Sapele

Kindly Share This Story:

By Paul Olayemi, Sapele

Residents of Sapele in Sapele local government area of Delta State have raised alarm over the incessant deaths in the community due to cult-related cases, after a 26-year-old, Aghogho Destiny was gun down last night, at the Mission Road area of the town, the third in two days.

Aghogho was shot last night at about 9 pm by gunmen suspected to be cultist, while two persons were shot on Saturday night killing one and maiming the other, as cultists continued to unleash terror in what many has labelled a supremacy battle between Aro – baga and Eiye cult groups in the town.

The deceased name from the Saturday attack could not be ascertained as at press time, however, he was said to have died from the gunshot wounds on the way to the hospital, while, the victim, who was also shot is presently battling for life at the Delta State Teaching Hospital, Oghara.

A source who craved anonymity told Vanguard that the two men were standing along Cemetery by Ogodo road when the gunmen in their Toyota Corolla drove by, shooting at them before the car sped away. The gunmen were reported to have brazenly driven to the hospital where the deceased body was kept to confirm if he was still alive, before shooting into the air on their way out.

On the same night, one Godstime was shot along Shell Road over the same cult-related case, he was said to have died before medical help could come his way. Last week, the life of one Joseph, a 29 years old man was cut short along Yoruba road of the town as he boarded a motorcycle.

There have also been reported cases of shooting in the town with injuries especially along Shell road, Mission road and Urban area part of the town, a distraught old man, Akpojevwe Rolland told Vanguard how an eleven years old boy lost his sight after he was caught in gunfire.

He said the gunmen had attacked a victim along Shell road and were shooting at the man who was running away when his son was caught in the crossfire, “the innocent boy was shot in the eye and as I speak to you the teenager has lost his sight”

“We can’t run away from our home, where do we go to,” a male resident, Nene Anjorin of Dedevwo road Street told Vanguard “because Sapele is now like cowboy films where they shoot every day”

While residents of the town have continued to lament, Ajere Ukobi, an automobile mechanic said he is thinking of relocating his family to Warri, adding that Sapele was no longer safe.

The Chairman of Sapele local government council, Hon Eugene Inoaghan was said to have reorganized the vigilante group, last week Thursday, in an effort to make it more effective, but a police source, who begged not to be mentioned, said the issue of curbing cultism was beyond vigilante “the police in terms of logistics is zero, the only vehicle, the Orodje of Okpe donated to us is the only one functioning, the Hilux Ugborhen community donated to us is in bad shape and we have made several appeals without success”

The Senior Special Assistant on Security, Sunny Nwakego while condemning the actions told Vanguard that they are doing everything to curb the issue of cultism in the state. He also appealed to residents of the town to be calm that peace will soon return to the town.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onowakpoyeya while confirming the issue told Vanguard that the police was doing everything possible to uphold security, “We have intensified surveillance and patrol in all of these areas and soon the culprits will be brought to book”

Vanguard News Nigeria

