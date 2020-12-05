Breaking News
Those working against Nigeria’s unity will not achieve their selfish interest ― Tinubu

Tinubu

By Bashir Bello

National leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said that those working against the unity of the nation will not achieve their selfish interest.

This was as he said they will not allow the persons to achieve their selfish interest.

According to Tinubu, “Dividers will not stop in doing things they think can divide us, but the truth of the matter is, we will not allow them to achieve their selfish interest.”

The APC Chieftaincy, however, sued for peace and unity among Nigerians to ensure the persons fail in an effort to achieve their selfish interest.

Tinubu stated this on Friday when he attended the wedding Fatiha of the daughter of an Islamic scholar, Sheikh Muhammad Bin-Uthman in Kano.

According to him, the unity of the country is one of the major areas that should be given more priority in our daily activities.

Tinubu prayed for the couple, Naisa Muhammad Bin-Uthman, and Nuruddeen Adam, a blissful and happy married life, long life, good health and blessed family.

In his remarks, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje said the marriage is an important wedding considering the family of the couple.

“Looking at the caliber of people at the wedding Fatiha, it is a clear indication that Bin Uthman has been contributing immensely towards the promotion of Islam and unity of the country,” Ganduje said.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Bin Uthman commended Tinubu and Ganduje for gracing the wedding Fatiha, saying it is an indication that Nigeria is united.

