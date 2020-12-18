Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Una

THE Chief Medical Director, CMD, of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital has directed all those who had close contact with the late Cross River Police Commissioner to report for isolation.

Professor Ikpeme Ikpeme gave the directive while reacting to the death of Mr Jimoh Ibrahim the Cross River State Police Commissioner at the COVID-19 Isolation Centre in the hospital this morning.

He said Ibrahim was brought to the hospital practically dead and advised all those who were with him to report for COVID-19 tests and self isolation.

Mr Ibrahim who is from Kwara State died at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, UCTH, reportedly of pneumonia complications.

A source close to the man, Mr Rasheed Olariwaju, the AIT reporter in Cross River told Vanguard that the man was rushed to the UCTH this morning where he gave up the ghost.

He said as a Muslim, plans are afoot to take his body to Kwara State for Muslim rites and subsequent burial.

Ms Irene Ugbo, the Cross River State Police Command spokesman did not pick calls but another police source said the man was diabetic and had complained of not feeling well for some time.

