The self styled multi-million dollar lawyer that gives back to his community

Kindly Share This Story:

Skinner Louis, also known as the “Multi-Million Dollar Lawyer”, is the founder of “The Louis Law Firm”. The firm is a full service insurance disputes firm. He also considers himself a social entrepreneur: half businessman, half philanthropist, and all attorney.

He says his goal is to meet the needs of his community, while representing individuals with serious catastrophic injuries, wrongful death claims, medical malpractice claims, and general insurance disputes. Originally of Haitian descent, he has become a champion of that community and the greater Black community at large.

His law firm is responsible for millions of dollars in settlements. Further, the law firm has handled thousands of insurance dispute cases. Skinner Louis lives and offers legal advice in Orlando, Florida. However, his law firm has a nationwide reach.

Skinner Louis, who was a State of Florida Bright Futures Scholarship Recipient, graduated in the top 10% from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor of Arts in Legal Studies and a Minor in Black Studies. He then earned his Juris Doctorate at the Florida A&M University College of Law.

While there he was a Law Review Senior Editor; Parliamentarian for the Jesse McCrary Chapter of the Black Law Students Association; Member of the Entertainment, Arts and Sports Law Society; and Judicial Externship Honoree. He was also a Member of the Guardian Ad Litem Clinical Program; Member of the Student Bar Association; and Participant of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program through the IRS. Skinner Louis graduated law school in the top 15%. After law school, he also earned his Executive Master of Taxation degree from Florida Atlantic University.

READ ALSO:

Prior to starting his own firm, Skinner Louis served as a law clerk for the Honorable Chief Judge Frederick J. Lauten in the Complex Business Litigation Division for the Ninth Judicial Circuit of Florida. His duties included drafting legal opinions, legal memorandums, researching complex legal issues, attend hearings, assist in case management, provide legal research to support cross-referenced legal authority provided by Plaintiffs and Defendants and take relevant notes for future case discussion.

Skinner Louis has significant experience in representing governmental and business organizations, as well as individuals. Specifically, he served as General Counsel to a master community association and as Litigation Counsel to a municipality. “All my experiences have made me a well-rounded attorney and community advocate. I have handled the negotiation and drafting of contracts, modifications, and amendments within different industries, as well as served my local community in multiple capacities” he says.

As a member of the Florida Bar, Skinner Louis was admitted to practice in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida. He is also a former Board Director for the Young Lawyers Section and former Chair for its Mentoring Program. He is a former member of the American Bar Association, George C. Young First Central Florida American Inn of Court, Central Florida Partnership Young Professionals Advisory Council, Commercial Law League of America, and FAMU College of Law Board of Visitors Mentoring Committee. He is also the former Chair for the Orange County Minority and Women Business Enterprise Board, as well as a former member of the Orange County Membership Review Board.

Skinner Louis is a community activist. Although, his core practice areas are Insurance Dispute Litigation and Personal Injury, he also represents clients in civil rights violation claims. Whether goverment or insurance companies, he represents both businesses and individuals against them when they deny or undervalue claims.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: