The relevance of January 14 in Oyo

By Eric Teniola

THE drums will roll out on Thursday, January 14, on the golden anniversary of the coronation of the Alaafin of Oyo, Iku Baba Yeye, Igba Keji Orisa, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III (82). I am sure the Iya Ilu- the traditional drum and the Shekere will be sounded on that day. If his empire has not disintegrated, there will be celebrations on that day in Awe, Moniya, Igboho, Iponri, Fiditi, Ayete, Ado Awaye, Jabele, Shaki, Shapetin, Ikoyi, Ede, Ejigbo, Abugaga, Ipapo; Ajuwa, Igbeti, Igbo Ora, Ajegunle, Lanlate, Offa Meta, Kosobo, Ogbomoso, Iwo and other surrounding towns in Oyo. Expected at the event is the vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who will represent President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, will be there too. Also expected is the man who made the coronation possible fifty years ago, Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo (85), who was the Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Local Government Affairs in the old Western state. My friend, Chief Lekan Alabi, who was 70 recently, told me on phone, that the Alaafin is planning big for the golden anniversary. Till the 70s the Alaafin had a palace at Oke Aremo in Ibadan. Aji Se Bi Oyo La Ri, Oyo O Se Bi Eni Ko Kan which translates you can only be like Oyo, Oyo cannot be like you.

The Oyo Empire grew to become the largest Yoruba state. It rose through the outstanding organisational and administrative skills of the Yoruba people, wealth gained from trade and its powerful cavalry. The Oyo Empire was one of the most politically important states in the entirety of western Africa from the mid-seventh to the late 18th century, holding sway not only over most of the other kingdoms in Yorubaland.

The collapse of the Oyo empire is still the worst tragedy that has befallen the Yoruba people till today. If the empire has not disintegrated, there would have been no need for the amalgamation of 1914. The British would have met an empire and negotiated with the people of that empire of same national identity, same national consciousness, same culture and same lifestyle. There would not have been clamour for restructuring. It is argued today that the amalgamation is like a curse now, a union that has become damnable. A nuptial facing possible divorce.

No Alaafin in modern times has celebrated 50 years on the throne. The nearest was Alaafin Siyanbola Onikepe Oladigbolu who reigned from 1911 to 1944 while Alaafin Adeniran Adeyemi II only ruled from 1945-1955. Alaafin Atobatele Atugba ruled from 1837-1859.

Alaafin Alowolodu Adeyemi ruled from 1876 to 1905. In modern times, the shortest reign was Alaafin Amodo who only reigned from 1833-1835. Alaafin Adeyemi III has been very fortunate. Oyo has witnessed a lot of growth during his reign. The Alaafin was given his staff of office on that sunny Thursday, January 14,1971 in Oyo by the the military governor of Western state, Brigadier Robert Adeyinka Adebayo (March 8,1928-March 9, 2017).

He has seen the entrance and exit of 21governors namely Major General Adeyinka Adebayo (August 1966-April 1971), Brigadier General Christopher Oluwole Rotimi (April 1,1971-July 975), Admiral Akintunde Akinyooye Aduwo (July 1975-August 1975), Col. David Medayese Jemibewon (March 1976-July 1978), Col. Paul Tarfa (July 1978-October 1979), Chief Bola Ige (October 1, 1979-October 1,1983), Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo (October 1, 1983-December 31,1983), Lt. Col. Oladayo Popoola (January 4, 1984-September 1985), Col. Adetunji Idowu Olurin (September 1985-July 1988), Col. Sasaenia Oresanya (July 27,1988-August 1990), Col. Abdulkareem Adisa (September 1990-January 1992), Chief Kolapo Olawuyi Ishola (January 2, 1992-November 17,1993, Navy Capt. Adetoye Oyetola Sode (December 9,1993-September 14, 1994), Col. Chinyere Ike Nwosu (Sep 14, 1994-Aug 22, 1996), Col. Ahmed Usman (August 22, 1996-August 1998), Comm. Pol. Amen Edore Oyakhire (August 16, 1998-May 28, 1999), Dr. Lam Adesina (May 29, 1999-May 28, 2003, Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja (May 29, 2003-May 28, 2007), Impeached in January 2006, reinstated in December 2006, Chief Christopher Alao-Akala (January 12, 2006 -(May 29, 2007-May 29, 2011), Chief Abiola Ajimobi (May 29, 2011-May 29, 2019), Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde (May 29, 2019, Incumbent.) In fact the present governor of Oyo state, Oluseyi Makinde was four years old when Oba Lamidi Adeyemi ascended the throne on January 14, 1971.

There are other Yoruba Obas who are warming up to celebrate their golden anniversary on the throne too. The Elejigbo of Ejigbo, Oba Omowonuola Oyeyode Oyesosin (84) will celebrate his golden year on January 19, 2024. The Elejigbo reminds me of some of his friends who were members of the installation committee when he ascended the throne on January 25, 1974, I am thinking of Lateef Abbas, Chief Akanni Aluko, Alhaji Arisekola Alao, Mr. Tayo Kehinde, Olu Makinde, Biodun Famojuro, Egbon Tunde Akingbade, Chief Adeseun Ogundoyin.

