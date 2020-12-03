The place of a woman in the society by Mrs Iyiola Olatokunbo Edun

Kindly Share This Story:

Mrs. Iyiola Olatokunbo Edun is the administrator of the foremost citadel of learning in Lagos State, Grace Schools.

And the erudite woman has been working at the schools for 35 years. She started from the base and rose through the ranks despite the fact that she is a daughter to the founder, Mrs. Grace Abisola Osinowo of blessed memory

At a time when private schools were not an easy achievement to establish, she fought against the odds to take up the responsibility in 1984 to take Grace Schools to the next level and has never looked back since.

Mrs Edun, in this interview spoke extensively about the place of a woman in the society and what every parent must do to pull out the girl child from the clutches of oppression.

Do you think Nigeria is doing enough in the area of inclusion has to do with gender?

Okay, let me say something about the black woman. All over the world as a black woman, you are seen as uneducated, poor, even if you have the means. I will give an example. I travel business class. Whenever they announce that business class should stand up, and I stand up, even some of the airline staff will ask me, are you sure you are traveling business class?, and I will respond, do you have any problem with that?

I entered a plane some time ago, I put down my bag then I asked the air hostess where was the toilet and immediately she just pointed to the back, and I thought so this front toilet is just for the pilot? So I went to the back. A minute later, I wanted to go back to my seat and she was shocked that I was heading for the business class. Then she apologized, “I’m so sorry, I thought you are going economy”.

It happens to me all over the world. I can remember also, one day in Amsterdam on route to Atlanta and there is this priority line and economy line and I went to the priority line. Suddenly, a man pointed at me to go back and line up with the economy. I felt like “really”, this is strange, but I went back and queued in the economy line.

When I got to him at the front I told him, if you know that everybody is going to line up together why saying one is a priority and saying the other is economy. I was so upset, but that’s what I face all the time. It happens because you are black, you are a woman and they don’t expect that you even have the money to travel business class. Even when you enter the plane, sometimes people sitting in the business class will wonder, “they will soon send her back”, “maybe she made a mistake”. Then after all said, they would be shocked. So that’s an experience as an African, as black, and as a woman. We are not rated highly so I’m so happy for Kalama Harris because we black women are always looked down on all the time. That’s just how I see the treatment of black women all the time.

Is it a mental case or physiological or sense of superiority for the men and whites?

Yes, being black has already put you at disadvantage and being a woman is another disadvantage. It happened to me in Spain. We were sitting down, and they said the people on the priority line should stand up, and I did. There’s this white girl who walked up to me and I thought she was trying to help me, but she said they say priority and I said “I know!”, and everybody on the line just looked because she assumed I’m black, and the only woman there how can she afford this so you are already at a disadvantage if you are black and a woman. So, I’m so happy for Mrs. Harris.

So, Coming back home is it the same thing in Nigeria?

Going from Lagos, well, it is not a problem for me but it is when you enter Europe or America that you encounter such a problem. I also had a problem in Australia Emirate going business class and there was a long queue and I went to business class and the people at the counter said, “sorry, but you’re in the wrong queue. So I got to the economy and their colleagues at the economy said I should have gone to the business class. And I said you people directed me to the economy because you can’t imagine that a black woman can afford the space.

So, all the time when I travel, that’s always at the back of my mind.

Does it also affect the way men in Africa look at women when they consider opportunities in government and politics?

Being a woman, you’re already at disadvantage even in your own country. In Nigeria, you are already a second-class citizen and if you are a woman and financially independent and comfortable, nobody will think that you made the money by yourself they believe you have a rich husband, that’s it or she must have slept with somebody to get that level. So you are already at the disadvantage all over the world as black women

What do you think can change this perception?

I’m very assertive. Whenever anyone asks me, “are you sure you are flying business class?” I always reply to them, “Do you have a problem with that?” Sometime in March when I was traveling also at Atlanta airport, my son and I went to the airport and we were in the priority queue. Again, there was a black guy who pointed at us, trying to inquire if we missed our way. I told him “yes we are on the priority queue, so what? So, for me, it’s a constant thing.

Anytime I have this issue and there’s a white woman standing there, I’ll ask, why don’t you ask her why she’s in priority?, why is she there?, why are u pointing because I’m black and African?, or because I wear Ankara?

For the benefit of the upcoming generation, What do you think the women that are in your position and have been experiencing this gesture in the world. How do you build the younger girl child to face these reductionists’ challenge?

They should be more assertive. They should not feel that they are second class citizens, I don’t feel like a second class citizen abroad, with the elite, with the government. I think they should be able to speak up to defend their space in society. Nobody will do it for them

Does the schools still have a role in that area?

Yes, I remember at university, one of the lecturers used to refer to me as “that black girl”. he talked about how I used to walk tall and talk boldly. This is because of my carriage and confidence in all that I do

Sometimes the family you come from has a huge impact on our you see yourself my mum didn’t make me feel as if I am a second class to my brothers, I think she even has more confidence in me because I was more than 30 years before she died. I was co-signatory to her account and none of my brothers were. So, I got confidence from early childhood and also my father’s family they have very powerful women and they held their rights in society.

Can you tell us a bit about your background.?

Okay, my grandmother was a big-time trader and she has three daughters, and they used to go from one market to the other those days. I remember I used to hear her story. I never met her because she died many years before I was born. You know this Yoruba belief in re-incarnation… They believe that I was their mother who came back and they never call me by my name. Anytime they saw me, they used my grandmother Oriki (panegyrics) to call me. They said, I’m like her, she was tall and all that. I never met her. So, she had three daughters, and then, before she died she divided her trade into three.

Your Growing up to an extent reflected in your confidence as a woman, what role do you think a school can do in build-up the child?

Here, we introduce etiquette lessons here for more than 20 years now. It’s not in the curriculum but will introduce etiquette. Like always tell the girls that there are so many things you can cover up with lipstick and powder, like bad behaviours, all those vices. You can’t cover that up with lipstick and powder.

We are google generation most of the time we go online to read……. Alot of big names finished from Grace school example the Ekiti State first lady, Funke Akindele and the Head of DSTV Dewunmi Ogunsanya. How do you feel when you see these people doing exploit.

I feel very happy, also when I started I didn’t start on top. I started as a nursery assistant. Then I taught primary 2, 3 and 6 then some of the children I thought, their own children are here now. So whenever we have PTA meeting and I see some of them, I feel so happy. I’ll just day “oh.. You stand up now” jokingly with their parents. I taught them in primary 2, 3, So I’m really very happy seeing their children here.

Madam there is no way talk and won’t mention COVID-19, how has the COVID-19 affected school fees or school in general?

The COVID-19 thing affected everybody because now you see life is so simple for you attach importance to useless things. During the COVID I notice that most of the time you can’t even tell when it is evening or day, because there’s nowhere to go to. You sit in front of the Television especially watching CNN and hear like 900 people died, as if they were counting chicken that died, human! 900 a day, 1000 a day. So life is all vanity. Most of the people even women, who couldn’t do without going to the hairdresser, can’t go to the saloon or do their nails.

A lot of businesses made a loss, but the only profit that most businesses have made or we made is to stay alive during the crisis. The biggest profits is that you are alive. We thank God we didn’t have it as bad as it happened in Europe and all over. Although, they were not expecting that, they were expecting thousands dying on the streets but we thank God we didn’t have such thing.

Then also, we had to go on lockdown in March and then the last fees that came in was in January and we had to pay the staff. Even when we were going in March, not all the students had paid their fees, because we were just about to start the exams. So, it was really tough.

We are hearing about the second wave of COVID-19?

Yes, it’s happening in Europe, but I just pray we don’t have it here, I hope we are not too careless because when I was coming and I look at the people on the streets, nobody is wearing a mask, I think, what!

To what extent do you think the COVID 19 has helped Nigeria to embrace digital alternative?

Yes. Actually before the lockdown in March, we have a very good system here. We have already used to the online system, so it didn’t come to us as shock. We could cope, because all the things were already in place. But the only thing was that, because we had to do the online school, the teachers couldn’t come here so we had to pay for data and sometimes data is about N600,000 or N700,000 per month, because they are in their various houses. So, that’s how we were able to cope. And the parents didn’t really understand it at the beginning. They’ll say they couldn’t hear what they are doing during the lessons. But those wasn’t our fault. It was the network problem. In the end, a lot now realised what teachers go through teaching children because some of had to supervise their children so they won’t end going to other websites.

And also it made the students to be more academically independent. Some of the children started doing interviews. Can you imagine they have their own YouTube channel? It was really impressive, it made them more independent.

With the strength of the Grace school Alumni, how strong is the Alumni to the school, how engaging or supportive

Well, not as much as I would have loved, but we are moving. When we celebrate 50th anniversary Dewunmi Ogunsanya, the head of Multichoice was here and he supported the school, and we have an ample of them who support once in a while

Is there any sustainable system that keeps the Alumni

Yes, we have an alumni office

What should we be expecting from Grace School in the coming years considering the space…..

I think we are more technically savvy and now.

There was a time Grace School was everywhere that you partnering with an institution in Canada

Yes, with a Canadian school. We should have started in September but we were slowed down by the COVID-19 effect. By God’s grace, announcement for admission will start by May 2021.

Can you just take us through the process?

Ok, it’s a diploma program. You’ll do the first year here and then go to Canada to conclude the rest.

We have built the school premise from the scratch. You know, there is another acre of land, just at the back of the premises.

When you look back on your journey so far, is there anything you’d wish you did differently?

Okay initially I didn’t want to be here. Well, I have always wanted to be a professor, because I like to read, I have always wanted to be like Professor Bolanle Awe. Pprofessor of history, even I used part of her works for my Master’s thesis. I suppose now, it’s not too bad, in the sense that I’m able to influence more people, more children, more young adults that I wouldn’t have, if I was a professor.

Let talk about your love for Ankara

When I was doing my A-levels, I used to wear Ankara. One day I went into a shop somewhere in V.I and I ask how is much this? And one of the girls didn’t even answer me, but other one answered. Then the other one that answered, later on, came towards me and said, guess what? That when I initially walked into their shop that other girl that did not acknowledge my presence had said, “This one in Ankara, what can she afford? So, even here when you wear Ankara they look down on you, and the person who doubted what I can buy, couldn’t even afford anything in that shop

But I thought white people prefer Ankara

Actually, What I notice in Paris, all the women love wearing Ankara even in Britain. It was in France that I first saw women on the street selling corn like they do in Africa, in some parts of Paris they will wrap it newspaper, and you would even think this is Africa. So most of the women, almost all of the women are wearing Ankara. Even in Cotonou, you will see the men wearing Ankara on jeans and they are okay. Then they don’t wear all these lace at all.

Have attended so many events organised by Grace, I notice you don’t make-up like people of your class. What is the reason behind the low profile make-up?

Whenever I see people make-up, I just say wall paint (laughs), you know, just like the Indians that play with paints. For me, I just want to be myself, just as I am.

In General what inspires you when you see children?

I love kids. You can judge a person from the way they treat the weakest people in society or any society are children, the women and the old people. Because they are the most disadvantaged

As an institution, Do you have any sustaining program

Yes, we do a lot of charity work that we don’t amplify.

Lastly, What is your philosophy

I think you should nice to everybody. Don’t look down on anybody. Treat everybody with respect. Something I have notice about Nigerians if you go to a party they will say some people are special and should be served fish. Never in my own party. If you arrived on time or late, eat what’s available. I don’t reserve things for special category of people, I don’t like that. Everybody is equal before God so that’s how I deal with people. Treat everybody with respect.

