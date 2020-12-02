TECNO wins mobile phone Brand of the Year award

Kindly Share This Story:

Africa’s most preferred smartphone brand, TECNO, has just been given The Beacon of ICT award for the “Mobile Phone Brand of the Year”.

The awards event which is currently in its 11th year has been an initiative of Communication Week Media Limited, a certified global ICT company. The Beacon of ICT award event is widely regarded as the most prestigious annual event available in the ICT industry in Nigeria.

This year, it had in attendance a large gathering of ICT practitioners, regulators, financiers, amongst others.

Speaking about the award, Jesse Oguntimehin, PR & Strategic Partnership Manager TECNO said; ”TECNO has always prided itself on designing products that deliver premium experiences and power-packed performances. Unprecedented innovation has been the brand’s hallmark from the get-go. We are thankful and honoured that our fans recognise the work and effort we put into satisfying their mobile phone needs.”

Commenting briefly on the theme of the event; “Cybersecurity and its Role in Nigeria Economy”, Oguntimehin said; ”We all know how prevalent cybercrime has become. While every individual has to be aware and alert to cybercriminal tricks, we at TECNO ensure that our devices have security features that effectively keep users’ personal information safe.

”TECNO is no stranger to awards. Over the years, the brand’s innovative efforts have been recognised and applauded in diverse ways. Just few months ago in September, TECNO’s CAMON 16 Premier won the “Camera Technology Innovation Smartphone Gold Award” for its outstanding camera functions at IFA Germany– the world’s largest and most influential home appliance and consumer electronics event.”

