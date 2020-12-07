Suspension of Agbazure not enough – Abia APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Onuoha

Abia State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as a surprise the news of the suspension of Barr. ACB Agbazuere, Chief of Staff to Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, saying the action that led to the suspension demands that he should be sacked immediately.

Speaking to newsmen, the publicity Secretary/Coordinator APC Publicity Secretaries, Forum of Niger Delta States, Comrade Bernard Godson stated:

“We’ve been complaining about the irrationality of the officials of this PDP led administration, but people don’t understand. What our people saw on the video is just a tip of the iceberg to their squandermania nature.”

“What the Chief of Staff to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu did was a huge slap on the faces of Abia Health Workers and other Government workers that are being owed backlogs of salaries. He should be sacked with his sack letter made public.”

Godson also noted that nobody has right to mock Abians in the manner he did, saying that the Government has money to waste while the people are dying of hunger with the state looking like war ravaged zone.

“The Chief of Staff has money to throw around while our roads are now death traps. We’re calling for two things today; that Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu should sack his Chief of Staff and let the Government render an unreserved apology to Abia people,” he said.

He also commented that the party don’t have any problem with Prophet Odumeje, that even Odumeje would have not been happy to see such money thrown at him if he’s aware of what Abia workers are passing through in the hands of this Government.

“Governor Ikpeazu’s Chief of Staff just decided to spend money that’s not his which is not right,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

