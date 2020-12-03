Suspected killers of Ondo monarch, 15 others arrested by Amotekun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

Suspected killers of Ondo first-class monarch, the Olufon of lfon, Oba Israel Adegoke Adeusi, have been arrested by the personnel of the state Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun Corps.

Also, the security outfit arrested 15 other suspected criminals in different flashpoints across the state under its “Operation Clean up” exercise.

The late Oba Adeusi was gunned down by suspected kidnapper at Elegbeka village in Ose council area of the state last week.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, the state Commander of the security outfight, Amoyekun Corps, Chief Adeleye, who did not disclose the number of suspects arrested in connection with the killing of the traditional ruler, said an investigation was still ongoing on the matter.

Adeleye said their identities would be made public after a thorough investigation by the security outfit.

According to him, the suspects were arrested after the security outfit in conjunction with other conventional security agencies, local hunters and members of the Odua Peoples Congress, OPC, combed the forest where the monarch was murdered.

Adeleye said: “We were also able to rescue four other victims that were earlier kidnapped and held hostage in the thick forest around Elegbeka where the monarch was shot dead.

