Sujimoto’s Banana Island project will be next Downtown Dubai – Ogundele

Founder and CEO of Sujimoto Construction Limited, Sijibomi Ogundele is not resting on his oars in ensuring that he delivers on his promise of building a luxury real estate that can compete with what is found in any other part of the world.

Ogundele said that he was very clear from the beginning about his vision to transform Ikoyi into the architectural capital of Lagos, in the likes of Dubai and in furtherance he plans to make the Sujimoto Banana Island Project the next Downtown in Dubai.

On how the idea was conceived, he said, “In 2004, a young company with an aggressive and innovative CEO, Mohamed Alabbar – founder of Emaar Group, decided to transform the landscape of Dubai by building the tallest tower in the world. Many criticized his goal, pessimists said it was unrealistic and very few believed in him. Today, the vital few property aficionados who believed and bought into one of the most sophisticated footprints in the world – The Burj Khalifa towers, are now enjoying huge returns on their investments.

“Within the heart of Dubai, lies Downtown – the residents in this area include some of the world’s most affluent individuals. Downtown has been described as “Middle east’s richest square mile”.

“Downtown’s net worth and stance has increased immensely over the years and has become the benchmark for Dubai’s luxury real estate.

“International personalities and celebrities such as David and Victoria Beckham, Giorgio Armani, Kanye West, and Former President of the United States of America, Barack Obama have resided in this gem of a building – The Burj Khalifa.

“Big dreams such as the GiulianoBySujimoto, Lucrezia and LeonardoBySujimoto are usually met with criticisms from skeptics; but there would never had been Tesla Motors if Elon Musk had despaired over negative remarks! In an age where diesel engine was gold, who could have thought of electric cars? Today, Elon Musk has topped Microsoft founder Bill Gates to become the world’s 2nd richest man after a meteoric rise in the shares of his car firm – Tesla. Coca-Cola never sold more than an average of 9 bottles a day when they started, but today they sell an average of 1.4 billion bottles on a daily basis.

According to him, what was once a mere concept has now become a reality as millions of Nigerian developers look up to the Giuliano and Sujimoto for inspiration.

His words: “LucreziaBySujimoto has attracted foreign and local investors. This unique project is expanding on luxury living by offering 21st century amenities such as a 24 hour crèche, 5-star restaurant, mini-mart, pharmacy, a gym with world-class amenities, full home-automation, semi Olympic-sized pool, breathtaking views and many other top-range features, the LucreziaBySujimoto will provide the ultimate luxury experience for those who have high standards, and change the face of Nigerian real-estate industry forever.

“The king of them all is the LeonardoBySujimoto, a luxury high rise waterfront building in the heart of Africa’s most expensive square metre – Banana Island, set to be the number one address not just in Nigeria, but also in Africa.

“The almost sold-out property gives the opportunity to every subscriber who buys into the Leonardo to own an automatic Quintessentially Membership, (the international luxury bespoke concierge Service for the Queen of England, King of Spain, King of Dubai and other high-end Individuals and personalities).

The Leonardo will come with features and top of the range facilities such as IMAX Cinema, Indoor Virtual Golf where you can play on over 2500 golf courses in the world, Crèche for the residents – first of its kind, Award-Winning Zaha Hadid Bathroom, designer Kitchen by Kohler, Interactive Lobby, Full Home Automation where you can control your door, curtain, music, light and TV from the touch of a button, Indoor salon, Club House, Mini-Mart, Tennis Court, State of the art Techno gym, Infinity Swimming Pool, Squash, Badminton.

Vanguard News Nigeria

