Student leaders endorse ePay’s welfare card, laud project

By Elizabeth Osayande

Student union leaders of tertiary institutions in Lagos State under the aegis of National Association of Nigerian Students/Joint Campus Committee, Lagos axis, have commended ePay for its Student Welfare Card, designed to give students access to various opportunities at a discounted rate and ease the burden of students in higher institutions of learning.

The Lagos student union leaders and senators, during the unveiling of the welfare card and interactive session with the management of ePay, in Lagos, therefore called on all students in Lagos and Southwest and across the country to subscribe to the initiative as it would help to meet their needs and address financial concerns.

Present at the occasion were the chairman-elect, Lagos NANS JCC, Samuel Olalere; outgoing Senator, Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Odunewu Qudus; the SUG President of Lagos State College of Health Technology (LASCOHET), Boluwatife Amore; the Chairman, Council of Faculty Presidents, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Sodeeq Adesanya, among others.

The founder and CEO of ePay, Victor Ani-Laju, said that the student welfare card was a public-private partnership initiative that would cater to the welfare of all Nigerian students from payment of school fees, to students loans, grants to start up businesses, study visa assistance, access to libraries, medical cover, skill acquisition, discounts, bursary, and job application.

He said, “For the last decade, we have been studying the life of Nigerian students and it is glaring that they go through a lot of difficulty and this isn’t supposed to be so. So we want to contribute our own quota to the betterment of education in Nigeria by giving good welfare packages to students. It is a payment card, you can use it on all the ATMs all over Nigeria and even Africa, POS and online. And there are benefits you get for using it.”

Reacting, the spokesman and NANS JCC chairman, Lagos axis, Olalere, welcomed the project, noting that his leadership would ensure that the card circulates to the student populace, “as it is an initiative that would boost the morale of students academically, financially, business wise and otherwise and, therefore, a must use for every Nigerian student.

“Leadership and welfare of our students is the most primary thing to us at the level of student unionism. And having had proper interface with the management of ePay, we realised that this card is a structure that will serve a purpose for students, and it is for this reason we’re clamouring for students to take advantage of it as it gets a wider penetration across higher education institutions in Lagos and the country. It is a laudable one, it is well appreciated.”

