STRIKE: Shippers Council meets maritime union, cautions over economic impact

On 5:56 am
By Godfrey Bivbere

At the backdrop of the moves by maritime workers to shutdown ports operations the Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, has launched measures to starve off the strike actions.

The workers are protesting the long-drawn traffic gridlock in the Apapa Port environment which has paralysed businesses for years now.

Consequently, the Executive Secretary of the NSC, Hassan Bello, yesterday, in Lagos met with a a three man team of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, led by the President-General, Adewale Adeyanju, over their planned strike.

Bello implored the union to take into consideration the hardship the proposed strike will imposed on the generality of Nigerians and the economy, especially at this time of the year when port activities are usually at its peak.

The union said it appreciates Bello for reaching out to the union, noting the strike is proposed because the government seems to be neglecting the sector to the detriment of the economy.

Adeyunju noted that this is despite the fact that the sector is second largest revenue contributor to the economy. He further disclosed that the union plans to meet with other agencies in the maritime sector today.

He also said the union has been left with no choice but still holds hopes that the strike will be called off if an agreement can be reached with government by tomorrow.

