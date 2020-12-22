State of the Nation: Yoruba journey to redemption has started -Akintoye

Kindly Share This Story:

As Ilana Omo Oduduwa gets Interim exco

By Dapo Akinrefon

FORMER President of the Yoruba World Congress, Professor Banji Akintoye, yesterday, expressed optimism that the Yoruba journey to redemption has commenced saying the race will achieve its dream of an Oduduwa nation without any bloodshed.

Akintoye said the national election of the organisation earlier scheduled to hold during the festive period in Ibadan was postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic currently rocking the country.

In a statement by the Secretary, Media, and Communications, Ilana Omo Oduduwa,

Maxwell Adeleye said some technical hitches currently being witnessed on the organisation’s website would be corrected to pave way for more membership registration ahead of the organisation’s Congress scheduled to hold once the war against Covid-19 Pandemic is won in the country.

Akintoye said: “The Yoruba journey to redemption has started, and soonest, we are going to reach our Canaan land without any bloodshed.”

He also assured Yoruba people all over the world that they will soon get their freedom, declaring the “1999 constitution of Nigeria and the amalgamation of 1914 of the Southern and Northern Nigeria as a hijack of the assets and sovereignty of the people of the Middle Belt and Southern parts of the country.”

Akintoye announced a former Commissioner for Education in Osun State, Professor Wale Adeniran as the Interim National Chairman, while Opeoluwa Akinola was named Interim General Secretary with Kayode Akinwande as his Assistant.

Also, Otunba Folashade Olukoya was named as Interim National Treasurer, while Basorun Kunle Adesokan was announced as Secretary of Homeland Affairs.

The statement reads: “Bunmi Abidogun was announced as Interim Traditional Asset Secretary, while a former Director-General of the National Troops of Nigeria, Dr. Akinsola Adejuwon, was announced as Secretary, Youth Empowerment Initiatives and Development.

“Maxwell Adeleye was named Secretary, Media, and Communications while a United Kingdom-based activist, Ms. Sola Salako was appointed Diaspora Coordinator.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

