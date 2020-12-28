Stakehokder urges Abia LG boss to focus on rural water project

Kindly Share This Story:

Abidjan based Nigerian businessman, Bright Iyke-Moses has urge newly elected chairman of Umuahia South Local Government, Abia State, Humphrey Benson to pay attention to rural community water projects.

Moses who expressed the concern in Port Harcourt, Monday, said urgent revival of the rural water project at JDP, Ezelek as well as initiation of fresh projects would ease the critical challenge faced by the people due to lack of potable water.

Moses, Managing Director, Elohim Shipping Company, Abidjan, noted that, “Water is very important to human existence, and any third tier government that invests in water supply would win hearts of the people.

In the long run, such projects will also provide jobs for residents and this is the essence of the governance at the grassroots. We know our new council boss, Benson as a vibrant and intelligent young man. This an opportunity to support his people”

Moses, former President, Nigerian Youth Association, Cote d’Ivoire, commended Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for recent “credible Abia LG polls”, urging those elected not to disappoint the Governor and the people of Abia.

