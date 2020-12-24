Sportsville awards for Gov Wike, Shaibu, Amaju, Izamoje others

Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos based media outfit, Sportsville has announced plans to hold her maiden Sportsville Awards ceremony come January 30, 2021.

The event is one which the media outfit which has her programs running in different TV stations across the country would use to honour some very distinguished Nigerians that are contributing to the nation’s sports development.

ALSO READ: How to register for NIN and link your SIM with ease

Leading the list of those to be honoured is Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike and Edo State deputy governor, Rt Hon Philip Shaibu alongside President of the nation’s Olympic body (NOC) Engr Habu Gumel.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Melvin Pinnick and his counterpart in the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) Engr Musa Kida Also makes the list that includes NWFL chairperson Aisha Falode, Enyimba chairman, Felix Anyansi Agwu, Chairman of Monimichelle, Nigeria’s leading Stadium facilities construction outfit, Ebi Egbe, veteran sports journalist cum media icon, Dr Larry Izamoje of Brilla FM and Super Eagles number one supporter, Dr Rauf Ladipo.

ALSO READ: Everybody knew Sam Nda Isaiah

Sportsville’s board chairman, Hon Frank Ilaboya stated that the award is Sportsville’s own way of appreciating those doing well to take Nigerian sports to greater heights, even as he added that the awards would be an annual event to reward excellence.

“We are coming out with this Special Recognition award as a way to recognize excellence and encourage those doing well for Nigerian sports to do more for the country. We would make it an annual event,” Ilaboya stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: