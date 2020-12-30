Southeast APC vows to take over Anambra, reconcile aggrieved members

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Southeast region political leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, said they would work hard to win more states for the APC, especially in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra state.

This was part of their resolution they took in their meeting held in Owerri, Imo state. They also resolved to begin the reconciliation of aggrieved members of the party across the region in order to move the party forward.

Speaking, the host, Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, said: “The problem confronting APC in the South-East is grievances, and we must begin today to address it, this will help our party because we need to reconcile all aggrieved members so that our party will be stronger and we also urge all of you to help secure a victory in Anambra.”

Also adding his voice, the Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, said: “People of the southeast want APC, this is why we must be united and be at peace with each other, we must be united to achieve our aims, we will make sure southeast controls Anambra.”

In his view, the Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi, who was represented by Senator Anthony Agbo, simply put the message of Umahi, that he is “happy to be in the midst of the progressive members of the APC, in the zone, I promised to work with Uzodimma to make sure other governors join APC from the zone.”

Also, a former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, reminded the APC members registration exercise that, “Registration will commence from the unit levels where the members will cast their votes. The process will afford the party to know actually the number of members they have in every unit, adding that, “Those who have not registered should do so immediately.”

Among those who attended the APC Stakeholders meeting include; Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajuba, Senator Andy Ubah, George Muoghalu, former minister of education, Chinwe Obaji, former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Eze Madumere.

Vanguard News Nigeria

