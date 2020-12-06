SON plans laboratories in six geo-political zones

Kindly Share This Story:

…meets MAN to Combat Substandard Goods

By Olawale Gabriel

The Director-General, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, has disclosed that plans are ongoing to set up laboratories in the six geo-political zones in the country.

He said the laboratories would offer local manufacturers the opportunity to test their goods wherever they are in the country.

He disclosed this during an interactive session with council members of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, on the need for collaboration to combat the influx of substandard goods into the country.

Salim said “We have the most sophisticated laboratories. We are working on our facility in South and North and to make sure they are available for most manufacturers in the country and sub-Saharan Africa at large.

Nigeria is an agrarian nation especially in the north and we are not taking advantage of the opportunity to export our products overseas,” he said.

Salim added: “Our products must meet international standards otherwise Nigeria would become a dumping ground for all manner of goods. We are going to build more laboratories around the country and by the time we set up these laboratories in the six geopolitical zones, we will have adequate laboratories to address all these issues.”

ALSO READ: Afe Babalola seeks new constitution for Nigeria to overcome challenges

He also reiterated the need for collaboration with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, to combat the influx of substandard goods into the country.

Salim noted that the collaboration is imperative in the wake of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCFTA) scheduled to commence in January 2021.

The Director-General, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, added that SON would form a forum that would comprise senior employees of the standards body and MAN to discuss and make decisions on how best to address the menace of fake and substandard goods.

In his words, “For now we have to collaborate first and come up with an agreeable solution. We have both discussed the challenges we face and we are going to collaborate to address these issues long-term.

The SON helmsman said “There is no way we can track containers if we are not at the ports, we need the opportunity to get free access to goods within and outside the ports. We need the strength of the community to back our legal demands to do our job. We are also reinvigorating our operations,” he noted.

He said SON’s mandate is to protect local industries and those who have invested in the country, “Our priority is to protect our local industries because these industries have faith and confidence in the Nigerian economy hence, we need to protect their investment. I want to assure you that I am part of you and we support you 100 per cent.

Earlier, the MAN President, Engr. Mansur Ahmed thanked the SON boss for sustaining the concession given to the association and additional efforts to help the association to grow.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: