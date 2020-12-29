Six bandits killed in gun duel in Katsina

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

No fewer than six bandits have been killed on Tuesday in a gun duel with security operatives in Kurfi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

It was also gathered that Twenty-Three victims including both women and children earlier kidnapped by the bandits who launched attack on Lambo village in Kurfi area were also rescued in the gun duel.

Spokesperson, Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah who confirmed the incident said the bandits numbering over thirty (30), shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, attacked the village, killing two persons and kidnapping 23 persons (17 women and 6 children).

SP Isah said on a tip-off the security operatives immediately swung into action and laid siege on the bandits leading to the rescue of the kidnapped victims and rustled livestock.

According to him, “At about 02:30hrs on Tuesday, bandits numbering over thirty (30), shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, attacked Lambo village, Wurma Ward, Kurfi LGA of Katsina state, killed two persons and kidnapped seventeen (17) women and six (6) children.

“Personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force were alerted and they blocked all their possible escape routes.

“Consequently, the teams laid siege for the hoodlums between Ummadau to Kwayawa village and engaged them into a fierce gun duel, as a result of which six (6) bandits were killed, all the twenty-three (23) kidnapped victims were rescued, twenty-three (23) Cows, twenty (20) sheep, and thirty-one (31) goats recovered, twelve (12) motorcycles and one G3 rifle recovered.

“Search parties are still combing the area with a view to arresting more suspected bandits and/or recover their dead bodies.

“Investigation is ongoing,” SP Isah however stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: