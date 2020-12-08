SHILOH 2020: You’re victim of what you fear, says Bishop Oyedepo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Josephine Agbonkhese

President, Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, said, on Tuesday at Shiloh, that everyman is a victim of what he fears.

Bishop Oyedepo said this in his opening message at Shiloh 2020, held on the theme “Turnaround Encounter,” at the church’s headquarters in Ota, Ogun State.

While expressing regret that many parts of the world have continued to suffer the siege of COVID-19 because “everyone is a victim of what he fears,” Oyedepo said 169 COVID-19 cases were reported healed during the lockdown, when church services were held online.

He said: “One virus held the entire world to a standstill. Everybody is a victim of what he fears. Fear is a plague; you submit to it, it torments you.”

Recalling how a man from Côte d’Ivoire was healed of bone marrow cancer at Shiloh 2018 and has remained healed till date, he declared that the church is the solution centre for the world.

“Without the church, the world will die. The world thought that the whole of Africa will die of COVID-19 and that there will be no place to bury people in Africa. But where are all of those projections?” he asked.

Cursing the root of the COVID-19 pandemic in the entire world and declaring healing allover the globe, he warned everyone promoting the plague to desist from the act.

Oyedepo said the theme of this year’s Shiloh was drawn from the book of Deuteronomy 2.3; was designed to ensure everyone experiences a turnaround and not dwell continuously in any unpleasant situation.

He, therefore, welcomed participants to an era of ‘more’ in all areas of their lives, asserting that the path of the just is ordained to shine more and more, until Jesus comes.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

