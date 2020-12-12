Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Shiloh 2020: I wasn’t called to ministry ― Bishop Oyedepo

On 9:09 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Bishop Oyedepo in rage as US denies him visa

By Olayinka Ajayi

Bishop of the Living Faith Church, LFC, worldwide David Oyedepo, on Saturday disclosed that his love for serving God launched him into prophetic ministry.

Speaking at the Shiloh 2020 concluded impartation service, he said: “I wasn’t called to ministry. I just love serving the Lord.

“I went on a mountain for three days fasting, praying and searching the scriptures, the first day, a snake fell in front of me, by the 3rd day, behold I heard God say to me ‘Behold, I have touched your tongue with coal of fire, as you say it, you see it.

ALSO READ: Those saying pastors are stealing risk God’s wrath— Oyedepo

“There is nothing magical in the kingdom. Everything follows God laid down procedures. … I am not called a leader, God only pay labourers. Only labouring leaders live a profitable life, setting exemplary life for others to follow.

“In spite of Covid-19 noisesome pestilence, we planted 10,000 Churches without raising an offering. We will show the devil and his agents pepper.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!