Shiloh 2020: I wasn’t called to ministry ― Bishop Oyedepo

By Olayinka Ajayi

Bishop of the Living Faith Church, LFC, worldwide David Oyedepo, on Saturday disclosed that his love for serving God launched him into prophetic ministry.

Speaking at the Shiloh 2020 concluded impartation service, he said: “I wasn’t called to ministry. I just love serving the Lord.

“I went on a mountain for three days fasting, praying and searching the scriptures, the first day, a snake fell in front of me, by the 3rd day, behold I heard God say to me ‘Behold, I have touched your tongue with coal of fire, as you say it, you see it.

“There is nothing magical in the kingdom. Everything follows God laid down procedures. … I am not called a leader, God only pay labourers. Only labouring leaders live a profitable life, setting exemplary life for others to follow.

“In spite of Covid-19 noisesome pestilence, we planted 10,000 Churches without raising an offering. We will show the devil and his agents pepper.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

