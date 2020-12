Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

After living together for 15 years as live-in lovers, Nigerian Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo Kuti and his lover-wife, Yeide Kuti sealed their love in Holy matrimony last month.

The lovers who have a daughter named Adara seven years ago, released some pictures recently to mark their official union and they are all shades of wackiness and gritty romance.

