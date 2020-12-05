Serial Entrepreneur Paschal Offor visits Queen of South East Nigeria contestants

Kindly Share This Story:

Real Estate and Logistics Entrepreneur Paschal Offor has called on the contestants of Queen of South East Nigeria Pageant to be law abiding and peaceful ahead of the grand finale Set to hold on 6th December 2020 at the prestigious Oma Event Center Awka Anambra State.

Paschal who will also be awarded at the grand finale used the medium to encourage the contestants to be peaceful and Join other Nigerians in campaigning for peace and stability in Nigeria.

Also, the organisers also used the medium to seek for the support of the young entrepreneur who has invested in child education. Mr Paschal Offor has promised to be part of the programme to see to the end of child labour and will encourage children to go to school as its the key to future.

Mr Paschal Will be holding an entrepreneurship programme for young Anambarian for self reliance.

Vanguardngr.com

