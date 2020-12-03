Sensimania EP by Danaustino that will leave you in awe

Kindly Share This Story:

The stunning worldwide Afro-pop artist, Danaustino has come through with an EP that will shake the World, “Sensimania.”

This extended playlist is otherwise called ‘A spiritual sound from Astroworld’ and it features 3 tracks fully inspired by his lifestyle and life happenings in general.

Danaustino, a Canada based Nigerian singer and songwriter, and entrepreneur was born and bred in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria.

He was influenced by the environment around him and that led to his musical path, and he has never ceased to amaze us with his collosal sounds of which this EP is no exception.

Before the EP release, we had an interview Danaustino concerning the inspiration of the Sensimania EP, he said: “Astro family inspired me to sing this song, Sensimania inspired me to sing the song, My everyday lifestyle inspired me to sing the song, My positive vibes inspired me to sing this song.”

The talented Afro-pop singer whose real name is Dan Augustine did not only promise that this EP would be the hit of the year, but he fulfilled this promise.

This 3 track EP which totally preaches the Astro gospel was single handedly carried out by him alone.You can stream the Sensimania EP by Danaustino on all tune stores.

Vanguard News Nigeria

