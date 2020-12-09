Senior civil servants partner firm on affordable housing

Kindly Share This Story:

As project gears towards solving accommodation challenges

By Gabriel Ewepu and Alice Ekpang – Abuja

As Nigeria continues to grapple with a housing deficit, senior civil servants under the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, ASCSN, under the Federal Ministry of Environment Unit has partnered with a real estate firm, Prime Green Project and Innovations Limited to enable members to have access and acquire affordable houses.

The partnership between ASCSN under the Ministry of Environment Unit made this know through her Vice Chairman, Comrade Sarah Oresanwo, at the groundbreaking ceremony of Prime Green Estate in Karshi, Abuja Municipal Area Council, of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

According to Oresanwo the project is centered on solving the problem of accommodation of members following the challenge of the problem of high rent payment and general accommodation issues.

She also expressed optimism that the partnership will aid members and other individuals both in the public and private sector to acquire landed properties at a very affordable price and with time own their own houses.

Also speaking was the Managing Director, Prime Green Projects and Innovation Limited, Ayobami Adeyemi Samuel, who said the company signifies synergy between the government and the private sector in terms of providing affordable housing in the bid to bridge the huge housing deficit as government alone cannot provide decent houses for her citizenry.

He said: “At Prime Green, we aim at creating homes with a better and conducive environment for the growth of the basic unit in society called the Family. We intend to help people make their dreams of owning a home a reality.”

He added that his company has an interest in the common man at heart which should be the concern and direction of the real estate and housing sector and not just making a profit.

“This company has been long-awaited and anticipated for: it’s a redefinition of what Real Estate should portray, that is cheaper homes and cost-effective living. Prime Green is not just another real estate company but one with a difference and one with the interest of the common man at heart.

“We want to ensure that anyone and everyone can acquire landed properties at affordable prices and build or own their own homes at their own pace”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

