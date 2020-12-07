Kindly Share This Story:

The Senator representing Adamawa North District in Adamawa State, Ishaku Abbo, on Saturday 5th December 2020 has empowered indigent youths and women as part of efforts to make them self-reliant.

This is the first stage of the empowerment according to Senator Ishaku Abbo which drew beneficiaries from wards in Maiha Local Government Area of Adamawa Northern District.

Abbo, earlier before the empowerment took to his social media handle to announce the program saying “I am beginning the first batch of my Youth and Women Empowerment program under the SIA MOVEMENT FAMILY SUPPORT PROGRAM called SUSTAINABLE FAMILIES SUPPORT PROGRAM (SFSP)”.

“The program is intended to train youths and women in Skills such Animal husbandry like Cow fattening, goat rearing, Sheep and pig rearing, chicken farming and fish farming”, He said.

The lawmaker added that “We will also train beneficiaries in shopkeeping with the intention of opening provisions stores in the villages as a form of trade and commerce to support families”.

“Facilitators would be drawn locally from cow market (Tike) Mubi, Provision store owners in Mubi town as resource persons and staff of Federal Polytechnic Mubi”.

According to Abbo, “After the training, each participant/beneficiary will be empowered with seed capital from two hundred thousand Naira (N200,000.00) upward”.

Senator Abbo revealed that he and his team would “set up a robust monitoring and evaluation mechanism” in place to feed them with “information on the growth of the businesses of our beneficiaries to ensure maximum utilization of the funds and for mentorship”.

While presenting the money to the beneficiaries, the senator said the donations were part of his pledge to make the lives of his constituents better.

Senator Ishaku Abbo, who was represented by his ally, Hon Timothy Audu Vitim, said the empowerment of youths and women remained one of his priorities and that more of such empowerment programmes are underway; to affect all the five (5) Local Government Areas in the District.

Vanguard News Nigeria

